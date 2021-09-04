TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report sales of $224.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.30 million. TriMas reported sales of $199.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $864.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $874.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $916.10 million, with estimates ranging from $894.80 million to $937.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 195.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 1,798.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 270,842 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of TriMas by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,396,000 after purchasing an additional 196,294 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $31.82 on Friday. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

