Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,536 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 8.40% of Triple-S Management worth $44,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 52,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 4.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. 162,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,417. The firm has a market cap of $849.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. Analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

