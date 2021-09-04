Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.60

Shares of Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) reached a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120.60 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 120.20 ($1.57), with a volume of 566188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.20 ($1.57).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

About Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

