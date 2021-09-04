trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.64 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report sales of $155.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.69 million to $158.58 million. trivago posted sales of $70.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $417.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.87 million to $431.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $707.04 million, with estimates ranging from $605.34 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.24 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in trivago by 12.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 960.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the second quarter valued at $609,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in trivago in the first quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $912.45 million, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.76. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

