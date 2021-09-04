trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) vs. LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Financial Comparison

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LegalZoom.com and trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.92%. trivago has a consensus target price of $2.96, suggesting a potential upside of 16.01%. Given LegalZoom.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than trivago.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A trivago -9.28% -3.20% -2.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and trivago’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 15.02 $9.90 million N/A N/A trivago $284.32 million 3.21 -$280.30 million ($0.13) -19.62

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than trivago.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats trivago on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

