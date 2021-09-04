TrueDeck (TDP) Market Capitalization Hits $317,419.49

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $317,419.49 and approximately $26,699.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

