TrueFi Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $80.83 million and approximately $21.31 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00125388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00182334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.93 or 0.00809993 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.