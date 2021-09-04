TrustSwap Trading Down 16.6% This Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $111.13 million and $1.52 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00121898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00175706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048149 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,304,433 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

