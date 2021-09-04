TTC (TTC) Market Cap Achieves $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00061005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00126680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00183144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.28 or 0.00801962 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

