Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 67,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after buying an additional 382,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,606 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUP opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.85.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

