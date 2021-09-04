TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Up 1.3%

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.06. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

TVA.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.71. The stock has a market cap of C$132.21 million and a P/E ratio of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

