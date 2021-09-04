Ubex (UBEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $655,054.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014516 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.16 or 0.00490885 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001185 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000784 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

