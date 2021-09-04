UGAS Market Cap Hits $2.77 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $538,328.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00061005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00126680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00183144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.28 or 0.00801962 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

