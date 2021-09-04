Ultra Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $267.80 million and $3.04 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,136.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $710.67 or 0.01417466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.16 or 0.00632588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.04 or 0.00393007 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005030 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017741 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00030844 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002067 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

