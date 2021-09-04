UMA Price Tops $13.26 on Major Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for $13.26 or 0.00026572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $832.40 million and $37.09 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00059968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00121971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00048336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.99 or 0.00797239 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,684,360 coins and its circulating supply is 62,751,708 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

