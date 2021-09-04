Umbrella Network Hits Market Cap of $4.42 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $485,269.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00064147 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.