Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to post $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

NYSE:UAA opened at $23.15 on Friday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.