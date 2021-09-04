Unibright Market Cap Hits $514.41 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.43 or 0.00006850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $514.41 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059717 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003381 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014961 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00120095 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.25 or 0.00797502 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047930 BTC.
Unibright Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “
Buying and Selling Unibright
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.
