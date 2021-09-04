Unibright Market Cap Hits $514.41 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.43 or 0.00006850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $514.41 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00120095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.25 or 0.00797502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047930 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

