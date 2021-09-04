Unido EP Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $375,497.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00137606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00182307 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.93 or 0.07826473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,727.57 or 0.99999699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.51 or 0.00809431 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars.

