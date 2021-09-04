Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $67.13 million and approximately $34.62 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $14.41 or 0.00028939 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00092605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00340514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00045902 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016010 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

