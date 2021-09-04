Unification Achieves Market Cap of $3.41 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Unification has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.0991 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Unification has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $62,337.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00120095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.25 or 0.00797502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047930 BTC.

Unification Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

