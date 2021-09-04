Unify One Day Volume Hits $100.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 90.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Unify has a total market capitalization of $9,138.77 and approximately $100.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unify has traded 89.9% lower against the dollar. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

