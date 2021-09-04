UniLayer Trading Up 11.6% This Week (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $19.89 million and $9.11 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniLayer

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,261,638 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

