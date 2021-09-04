Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $214.91. 4,355,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,099. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.