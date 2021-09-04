Unistake Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.86 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unistake has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unistake has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $69,015.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00137606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00182307 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.93 or 0.07826473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,727.57 or 0.99999699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.51 or 0.00809431 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,135,227 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

