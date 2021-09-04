UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $422.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $398.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

