Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $257,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

UHT opened at $57.91 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $797.54 million, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

