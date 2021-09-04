UnMarshal (MARSH) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002237 BTC on popular exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $682,671.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00159332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00188460 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.49 or 0.07753168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.55 or 1.00052831 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.36 or 0.00988862 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

