Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 154.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Unum Group worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

