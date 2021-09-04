UREEQA (URQA) Hits Market Cap of $11.98 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000867 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $11.98 million and $53,582.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00156197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00189124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.51 or 0.07788982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,084.10 or 1.00425496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.88 or 0.00992293 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

