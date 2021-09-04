Urus (URUS) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00125277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00180467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00803143 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

