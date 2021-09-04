US Bancorp DE Buys 8,753 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 64,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after acquiring an additional 146,512 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,711,000 after acquiring an additional 66,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $157.73 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.38 and a 200 day moving average of $140.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

