US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,591 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.60% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 165,990 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.7% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000.

NYSEARCA DJP opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

