US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,338 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

NYSE SE opened at $353.36 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $135.28 and a one year high of $353.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

