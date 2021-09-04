US Bancorp DE Purchases 477 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $278.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.