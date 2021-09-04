US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 30.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $264,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 19.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,816,000 after buying an additional 96,507 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

