US Bancorp DE Sells 172,416 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

