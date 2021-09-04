US Bancorp DE Sells 9,598 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,598 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSN opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.