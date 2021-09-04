US Bancorp DE Sells 963 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 7.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.5% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $957,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR opened at $225.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

