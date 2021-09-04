US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of US Ecology worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 67.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 37.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

