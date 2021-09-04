USDK (USDK) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.66 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.66 million and $134.47 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00152576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00190855 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.41 or 0.07834587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,025.80 or 0.99997499 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.39 or 0.00996234 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

