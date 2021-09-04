USDX (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005813 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007495 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 86% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.