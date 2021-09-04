Utrust Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $209.68 million and approximately $15.27 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00184045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00805441 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

