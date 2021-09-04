UTU Protocol Trading Up 35.5% Over Last 7 Days (UTU)

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One UTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $79,428.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UTU Protocol Profile

UTU is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust . The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

