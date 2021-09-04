V-ID (VIDT) Trading 65.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122510 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.00799003 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

