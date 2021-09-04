Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Cap of $82.51 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $82.51 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vai has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00138869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00188196 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.76 or 0.07822550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,296.90 or 1.00299333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.94 or 0.00998946 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

