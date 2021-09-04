Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198,127 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Vale by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

