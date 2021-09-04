Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $64,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $64.70 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

