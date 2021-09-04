Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $811.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to announce $811.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $815.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $807.80 million. Valvoline reported sales of $652.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Valvoline by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

