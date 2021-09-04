Van Strum & Towne Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $416.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

